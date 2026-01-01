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Yang Haoyu
Yang Haoyu Yang Haoyu
Kinoafisha Persons Yang Haoyu

Yang Haoyu

Yang Haoyu

Date of Birth
25 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Dead to Rights 8.0
Dead to Rights (2025)
Blossoms 7.9
Blossoms (2023)
A Story About Fire 7.7
A Story About Fire (2025)

Filmography

The Seven Relics of ill Omen
The Seven Relics of ill Omen
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, China
6.2
Dongji Rescue Dong Ji Dao
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, China
Dead to Rights 8
Dead to Rights Nanjing Zhao Xiang Guan
Drama, History, War 2025, China
Watch trailer
A Story About Fire 7.7
A Story About Fire Ran Bi Wa
Animation 2025, China
Blossoms 7.9
Blossoms
Drama 2023, China/Hong Kong
Fantastic Doctors 6.3
Fantastic Doctors
Drama, 2023, China
Love You Seven Times 7.4
Love You Seven Times
Fantasy, Romantic, 2023, China
The Coldest City 6.1
The Coldest City Ji han zhi cheng
Action, Drama, Detective 2023, China
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