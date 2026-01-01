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Filmography
Yang Haoyu
Yang Haoyu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yang Haoyu
Yang Haoyu
Yang Haoyu
Date of Birth
25 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.0
Dead to Rights
(2025)
7.9
Blossoms
(2023)
7.7
A Story About Fire
(2025)
Filmography
The Seven Relics of ill Omen
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2025, China
6.2
Dongji Rescue
Dong Ji Dao
Action, Drama, Thriller
2025, China
8
Dead to Rights
Nanjing Zhao Xiang Guan
Drama, History, War
2025, China
Watch trailer
7.7
A Story About Fire
Ran Bi Wa
Animation
2025, China
7.9
Blossoms
Drama
2023, China/Hong Kong
6.3
Fantastic Doctors
Drama,
2023, China
7.4
Love You Seven Times
Fantasy, Romantic,
2023, China
6.1
The Coldest City
Ji han zhi cheng
Action, Drama, Detective
2023, China
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