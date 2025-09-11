Menu
Dead to Rights

Nanjing Zhao Xiang Guan
Synopsis

The story is based on real documented evidence of the atrocities committed by the Japanese army during the Nanjing Massacre. A group of civilians hiding in the Lucky Photo Studio to escape the violence are forced to assist a Japanese military photographer in developing film to survive each day. By chance, they develop photographic evidence that exposes the Japanese army's massacre in the city. Initially focused only on surviving the horrors, they ultimately decide to preserve these damning negatives as proof of the atrocities unfolding in Nanjing...
Country China
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 11 September 2025
Release date
11 September 2025 Russia Централ Партнершип
Worldwide Gross $1,382,193
Production China Film Group Corporation (CFGC), Super Lion Culture Communication, Yuuya Media
Also known as
Nanjing Zhao Xiang Guan, Dead to Rights, Nanjing: Luz na Escuridão, Нанкинский фотограф, 南京照相館, 南京照相馆, 吉祥照相馆
Director
Ao Shen
Cast
Liu Haoran
Ye Gao
Daichi Harashima
Chuan-jun Wang
Wang Xiao
