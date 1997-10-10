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About
Filmography
Liu Haoran
Liu Haoran
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liu Haoran
Liu Haoran
Liu Haoran
Date of Birth
10 October 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
Dead to Rights
(2025)
6.9
Pegasus 2
(2024)
6.5
The Breaking Ice
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2018
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
6.1
Detective Chinatown 1900
Tang Ren Jie Tan an 1900
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2025, China / Hong Kong
8.1
Dead to Rights
Nanjing Zhao Xiang Guan
Drama, History, War
2025, China
Watch trailer
5.9
Decoded
Jie Mi
Drama, Thriller, War
2024, China
Watch trailer
6.9
Pegasus 2
Fei chi ren sheng 2
Comedy, Drama, Sport
2024, China
6.5
The Breaking Ice
Ran dong
Drama, Romantic
2023, China / Singapore / USA
6
Detective Chinatown 2
Tang ren jie tan an 2
Comedy, Action, Detective
2018, China
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