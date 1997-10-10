Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Liu Haoran
Liu Haoran Liu Haoran
Kinoafisha Persons Liu Haoran

Liu Haoran

Liu Haoran

Date of Birth
10 October 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Dead to Rights 8.1
Dead to Rights (2025)
Pegasus 2 6.9
Pegasus 2 (2024)
The Breaking Ice 6.5
The Breaking Ice (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Detective Chinatown 1900 6.1
Detective Chinatown 1900 Tang Ren Jie Tan an 1900
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2025, China / Hong Kong
Dead to Rights 8.1
Dead to Rights Nanjing Zhao Xiang Guan
Drama, History, War 2025, China
Watch trailer
Decoded 5.9
Decoded Jie Mi
Drama, Thriller, War 2024, China
Watch trailer
Pegasus 2 6.9
Pegasus 2 Fei chi ren sheng 2
Comedy, Drama, Sport 2024, China
The Breaking Ice 6.5
The Breaking Ice Ran dong
Drama, Romantic 2023, China / Singapore / USA
Detective Chinatown 2 6
Detective Chinatown 2 Tang ren jie tan an 2
Comedy, Action, Detective 2018, China
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more