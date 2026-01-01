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About
Filmography
Ni Ni
Ni Ni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ni Ni
Ni Ni
Ni Ni
Date of Birth
8 August 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
The Flowers of War
(2012)
7.2
Lost in the Stars
(2022)
6.9
Chai dan zhuan jia 2
(2020)
Filmography
6.2
Dongji Rescue
Dong Ji Dao
Action, Drama, Thriller
2025, China
5.5
A Gilded Game
Lie jin · You xi
Action, Thriller
2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
7.2
Lost in the Stars
Xiao shi de ta
Crime, Drama, Detective
2022, China
Watch trailer
6.9
Chai dan zhuan jia 2
Chai dan zhuan jia 2
Action, Crime, Thriller
2020, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
Love and Destiny
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2019, China
6.3
Suddenly Seventeen
28 sui wei chengnian
Fantasy, Romantic
2015, China
7.6
The Flowers of War
The Flowers Of War
History, Drama
2012, China
Watch trailer
Show more
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