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Ni Ni
Ni Ni Ni Ni
Kinoafisha Persons Ni Ni

Ni Ni

Ni Ni

Date of Birth
8 August 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Flowers of War 7.6
The Flowers of War (2012)
Lost in the Stars 7.2
Lost in the Stars (2022)
Chai dan zhuan jia 2 6.9
Chai dan zhuan jia 2 (2020)

Filmography

6.2
Dongji Rescue Dong Ji Dao
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, China
A Gilded Game 5.5
A Gilded Game Lie jin · You xi
Action, Thriller 2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Lost in the Stars 7.2
Lost in the Stars Xiao shi de ta
Crime, Drama, Detective 2022, China
Watch trailer
Chai dan zhuan jia 2 6.9
Chai dan zhuan jia 2 Chai dan zhuan jia 2
Action, Crime, Thriller 2020, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
Love and Destiny
Love and Destiny
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2019, China
Suddenly Seventeen 6.3
Suddenly Seventeen 28 sui wei chengnian
Fantasy, Romantic 2015, China
The Flowers of War 7.6
The Flowers of War The Flowers Of War
History, Drama 2012, China
Watch trailer
Show more
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