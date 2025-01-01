Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Dongji Rescue

Dongji Rescue

Dong Ji Dao
Synopsis

During World War II, in the waters near Zhoushan, China, a Japanese freighter carrying British prisoners of war was sunk, leaving thousands of them trapped inside the ship by the Japanese military. In this desperate situation, a group of fishermen from Dongji Island stepped forward without hesitation. Driven by their innate kindness, courage, and unyielding spirit, they braved the stormy seas to open a path of survival for the stranded prisoners.Based on the true story of Chinese fishermen rescuing British POWs.
Country China
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget $80,000,000
Worldwide Gross $394,603
Production The Seventh Art Pictures
Also known as
Dong Ji Dao, Dongji Rescue, Dongji Island, Остров Дунцзи, 东极大营救, 东极岛
Director
Zhenxiang Fei
Guan Hu
Guan Hu
Cast
Zhu Yilong
Zhu Yilong
Wu Lei
Wu Lei
Ni Ni
Ni Ni
Yang Haoyu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
