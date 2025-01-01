During World War II, in the waters near Zhoushan, China, a Japanese freighter carrying British prisoners of war was sunk, leaving thousands of them trapped inside the ship by the Japanese military. In this desperate situation, a group of fishermen from Dongji Island stepped forward without hesitation. Driven by their innate kindness, courage, and unyielding spirit, they braved the stormy seas to open a path of survival for the stranded prisoners.Based on the true story of Chinese fishermen rescuing British POWs.
CountryChina
Runtime2 hours 13 minutes
Production year2025
Budget$80,000,000
Worldwide Gross$394,603
ProductionThe Seventh Art Pictures
Also known as
Dong Ji Dao, Dongji Rescue, Dongji Island, Остров Дунцзи, 东极大营救, 东极岛