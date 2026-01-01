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5 photos
Natascha McElhone
Natascha McElhone
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natascha McElhone
Natascha McElhone
Natascha McElhone
Date of Birth
14 December 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
The Crown
(2016)
8.2
Californication
(2007)
8.1
The Truman Show
(1998)
Filmography
Young Sherlock
Action, Crime, Detective
2026, Great Britain
5.5
The Kollective
Drama, Thriller
2025, Netherlands
6.8
Hotel Portofino
Drama
2022, Great Britain
7.4
Halo
Action, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
6.3
Carmen
Carmen
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2022, Canada / Malta
6.6
The First
Drama, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
7.4
Designated Survivor
Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
8.6
The Crown
Drama, History
2016, USA
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Photos
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