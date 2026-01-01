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Natascha McElhone 5 photos
Natascha McElhone Natascha McElhone
Kinoafisha Persons Natascha McElhone

Natascha McElhone

Natascha McElhone

Date of Birth
14 December 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Crown 8.6
The Crown (2016)
Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)
The Truman Show 8.1
The Truman Show (1998)

Filmography

Young Sherlock
Young Sherlock
Action, Crime, Detective 2026, Great Britain
The Kollective 5.5
The Kollective
Drama, Thriller 2025, Netherlands
Hotel Portofino 6.8
Hotel Portofino
Drama 2022, Great Britain
Halo 7.4
Halo
Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Carmen 6.3
Carmen Carmen
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2022, Canada / Malta
The First 6.6
The First
Drama, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Designated Survivor 7.4
Designated Survivor
Drama, Thriller 2016, USA
The Crown 8.6
The Crown
Drama, History 2016, USA
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Photos

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