Kinoafisha Persons Maria Bakalova Awards

Awards and nominations of Maria Bakalova

Maria Bakalova
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
