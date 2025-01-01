Menu
Maria Bakalova
Awards and nominations of Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Maria Bakalova
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
