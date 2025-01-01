Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Mikey Madison Awards

Awards and nominations of Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison
Awards and nominations of Mikey Madison
Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Actress
Winner
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more