Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikey Madison
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mikey Madison
Mikey Madison
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mikey Madison
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Actress
Winner
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree