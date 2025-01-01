Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Steven Moffat
Awards
Awards and nominations of Steven Moffat
Steven Moffat
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Steven Moffat
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Writer
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Writer
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
Winner
Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Children's Programme (Fiction)
Nominee
Best Children's Programme (Fiction)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree