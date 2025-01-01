Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Steven Moffat Awards

Awards and nominations of Steven Moffat

Steven Moffat
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Writer
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Writer
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
Winner
Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Children's Programme (Fiction)
Nominee
 Best Children's Programme (Fiction)
Nominee
