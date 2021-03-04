Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Pacific Rim: The Black poster
Pacific Rim: The Black poster
Pacific Rim: The Black poster
Pacific Rim: The Black poster
Pacific Rim: The Black poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pacific Rim: The Black

Pacific Rim: The Black (2021 - …)

Pacific Rim: The Black 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA/Australia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 27 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 6 hours 18 minutes

TV series description

"Pacific Rim: The Black" is a new animated series produced by the online service Netflix. The story takes place in a fictional reality where giant sea monsters constantly attack the world. In order to defeat these terrifying creatures, humans have developed the technology to create giant robotic hunters called Jaegers. The first season is set in Australia, where most of the continent's inhabitants are forced to leave their homes due to the ongoing attacks. Two teenagers, Taylor and Hayley, are unable to leave their city and must search for their parents who disappeared during the evacuation...
Тихоокеанский рубеж: тёмная зона - trailer
Pacific Rim: The Black  trailer
Cast
Cast
Martin Klebba
Martin Klebba
Andy McPhee
Leonardo Nam
Alexandra MacDonald
Calum Worthy
Calum Worthy
Vincent Piazza
Vincent Piazza
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Animated TV Series for Children Animated TV Series for Children

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Pacific Rim: The Black - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 7 episodes
 
Pacific Rim: The Black - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 7 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Pacific Rim: The Black
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more