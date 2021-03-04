"Pacific Rim: The Black" is a new animated series produced by the online service Netflix. The story takes place in a fictional reality where giant sea monsters constantly attack the world. In order to defeat these terrifying creatures, humans have developed the technology to create giant robotic hunters called Jaegers. The first season is set in Australia, where most of the continent's inhabitants are forced to leave their homes due to the ongoing attacks. Two teenagers, Taylor and Hayley, are unable to leave their city and must search for their parents who disappeared during the evacuation...

