Nolan North Awards

Awards and nominations of Nolan North

Nolan North
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Special Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Performer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Performer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Performer
Nominee
