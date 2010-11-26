A group of teenagers who assist the superheroes of the Justice League dream of proving to their legendary mentors that they are capable of going on extremely dangerous missions on their own. Soon, the six heroes form their own team, ready to tackle the most difficult tasks that require not only bravery but also camaraderie. Despite their differences, but united by a common goal, the young superheroes are ready to challenge their enemies and make their mentors proud of them. They are the Young Justice.

