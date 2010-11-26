Menu
8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.6
9 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Young Justice

Young Justice (2010 - 2022)

Young Justice 18+
Production year 2010
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Cartoon Network
Streaming service HBO Max
Runtime 49 hours 0 minute

TV series description

A group of teenagers who assist the superheroes of the Justice League dream of proving to their legendary mentors that they are capable of going on extremely dangerous missions on their own. Soon, the six heroes form their own team, ready to tackle the most difficult tasks that require not only bravery but also camaraderie. Despite their differences, but united by a common goal, the young superheroes are ready to challenge their enemies and make their mentors proud of them. They are the Young Justice.
Cast
Nolan North
Danica McKellar
Khary Payton
Jesse McCartney
Zehra Fazal
Bruce Greenwood
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.6
8.6 IMDb
Seasons
Young Justice - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 26 episodes
 
Young Justice - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 20 episodes
 
Young Justice - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 26 episodes
 
Young Justice - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 26 episodes
 
Stills
