"Love, Death & Robots" is an animated series in the science fiction genre, produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, and Kevin Istman. The show is produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The plot of "Love, Death & Robots" is based on comics and stories with fantastic and fantasy storylines with an erotic context. Each episode is directed by different directors, and they are not connected by the story or characters, but they share a common spirit and atmosphere. For example, the first episode tells the story of three robots living in a post-apocalyptic world. The second episode focuses on the crew of a space liner that has landed on an unknown planet.

