Kinoafisha TV Shows Love, Death & Robots

Love, Death & Robots (2019 - …)

Love, Death & Robots 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 15 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 11 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"Love, Death & Robots" is an animated series in the science fiction genre, produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, and Kevin Istman. The show is produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The plot of "Love, Death & Robots" is based on comics and stories with fantastic and fantasy storylines with an erotic context. Each episode is directed by different directors, and they are not connected by the story or characters, but they share a common spirit and atmosphere. For example, the first episode tells the story of three robots living in a post-apocalyptic world. The second episode focuses on the crew of a space liner that has landed on an unknown planet.
Любовь. Смерть. Роботы - trailer четвертого сезона №2
Love, Death & Robots  trailer четвертого сезона №2
Creator
Tim Miller
Cast
Cast
Christian Serratos
Josh Brener
Henry Douthwaite
Nolan North
Chris Cox
Series rating

Seasons
Love, Death & Robots - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 18 episodes
 
Love, Death & Robots - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Love, Death & Robots - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 9 episodes
 
Love, Death & Robots - Season 4 Season 4
2025, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
