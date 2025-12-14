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Poster of A Royal Christmas Tail
6.1
Kinoafisha Films A Royal Christmas Tail
6.1

A Royal Christmas Tail

, 2025
A Royal Christmas Tail
USA / Romantic / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of A Royal Christmas Tail
6.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

When a dashing prince trades a glass slipper for a dog tag, he embarks on a heartwarming Christmas quest to find the mysterious woman — and her adorable pup — who captured his heart in one magical holiday moment.

Cast

Brittany Underwood
Brittany Underwood
Riley
Jonathan Stoddard
Prince Edward
Charlene Amoia
Charlene Amoia
Jill
Cameron Jebo
Jeremy
Josh Nuncio
Andrew
Joseph Moreland
Joshua Cole
Peter Johnson
Steve
Jarod Brock
Andrew
Gizmo Nolan
Noel
Gizmo Nolan
Noel
Lillian Edmunds
Marjory
Director Fred Olen Ray
Writer Fred Olen Ray, Jeffrey Schenck, Peter Sullivan
Composer Christopher Cano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 14 December 2025
World premiere 14 December 2025
Production Hybrid, Cinevison
Also known as
A Royal Christmas Tail, Királyi karácsonyi kutyamentés, Królewska wystawa

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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