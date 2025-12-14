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6.1
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A Royal Christmas Tail
6.1
A Royal Christmas Tail
, 2025
A Royal Christmas Tail
USA / Romantic / 18+
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6.1
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Synopsis
When a dashing prince trades a glass slipper for a dog tag, he embarks on a heartwarming Christmas quest to find the mysterious woman — and her adorable pup — who captured his heart in one magical holiday moment.
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Cast
Brittany Underwood
Riley
Jonathan Stoddard
Prince Edward
Charlene Amoia
Jill
Cameron Jebo
Jeremy
Josh Nuncio
Andrew
Joseph Moreland
Joshua Cole
Peter Johnson
Steve
Jarod Brock
Andrew
Gizmo Nolan
Noel
Gizmo Nolan
Noel
Lillian Edmunds
Marjory
Director
Fred Olen Ray
Writer
Fred Olen Ray
,
Jeffrey Schenck
,
Peter Sullivan
Composer
Christopher Cano
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
14 December 2025
World premiere
14 December 2025
Production
Hybrid, Cinevison
Also known as
A Royal Christmas Tail, Királyi karácsonyi kutyamentés, Królewska wystawa
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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