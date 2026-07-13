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Poster of Les misérables
Les misérables - Teaser trailer
Kinoafisha Films Les misérables

Les misérables

, 2026
Les misérables
France / Drama, History
Trailers
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Not going 2
Poster of Les misérables
Going 2
Not going 2
Les misérables - Teaser trailer
Les misérables  Teaser trailer

Synopsis

After enduring 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread, Jean Valjean emerges a hardened man. He seeks redemption by reinventing himself as a respected dignitary under a new identity. He promises Fantine, a dying factory worker, to rescue and protect her daughter Cosette, who is being exploited and mistreated by the deceitful Thénardier family. As Valjean raises Cosette as his own, he is relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert. Admist the social unrest shaking France, the fates of Valjean, Cosette, her lover Marius, and Javert become intertwined in a turbulent, revolutionary Paris. Through struggles, sacrifices, and a deep yearning for justice, Valjean strives to complete his journey of redemption and offer Cosette a future of love and freedom.

Cast

Vincent Lindon
Vincent Lindon
Jean Valjean
Tahar Rahim
Tahar Rahim
Javert
Noémie Merlant
Noémie Merlant
Fantine
Camille Cottin
Camille Cottin
Madame Thénardier
Benjamin Lavernhe
Benjamin Lavernhe
Thénardier
Marie Colomb
Marie Colomb
Éponine
Megan Northam
Cosette
Giorgia Sinicorni
Mere fantine
Vincent Colombe
Le gardien du parc
Egor Morozov
Egor Morozov
Louis Peres
Frédéric Pierrot
Frédéric Pierrot
Director Fred Cavayé
Writer Fred Cavayé, Victor Hugo
Composer Christophe Julien
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Production year 2026
World premiere 14 October 2026
Release date
15 October 2026 Russia
14 October 2026 France
24 December 2026 Germany
11 December 2026 Lithuania
15 January 2027 Spain
12 November 2027 UAE 18TC
15 October 2026 Ukraine
Budget €30,000,000
Production Curiosa Films, Eskwad, StudioCanal
Also known as
Les misérables, Hüljatud, Los miserables, Отверженные

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 13 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Les misérables - Teaser trailer
Les misérables Teaser trailer
Les misérables - Dubbed trailer
Les misérables Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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