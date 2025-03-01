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Poster of Looking for Simone
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Looking for Simone
6.8

Looking for Simone

, 2024
Looking for Simone
France / Biography, Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Looking for Simone
6.8
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Synopsis

Published in 1949, The Second Sex became the bible of global feminism. An essential work that passionately advocates for gender equality, women's independence, and the liberation of morals. Today, how does this seminal work continue to resonate in our contemporary world? Conceived as an initiatory journey to the origins of Simone de Beauvoir's thinking, the film The Second Sex: In the Footsteps of Simone de Beauvoir takes us to the United States, to the places that inspired the philosopher and nourished her theories. An American road trip bringing together the worst and the best, predatory capitalism and mad love. A unique reinterpretation in the company of the great thinkers of our century.

Cast

Noémie Merlant
Noémie Merlant
Kellie Carter Jackson
Laure Murat
Marsha Colson
Simone de Beauvoir
Judith Butler
Director Nathalie Masduraud, Valérie Urrea, Valérie Urréa
Writer Nathalie Masduraud, Valérie Urrea, Valérie Urréa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 25 March 2026
World premiere 1 March 2025
Production ARTE, Les Batelières Productions
Also known as
Looking for Simone, Das andere Geschlecht - Auf den Spuren von Simone de Beauvoir, Le deuxième sexe - Sur les traces de Simone de Beauvoir, Le deuxième sexe, sur les traces de Simone de Beauvoir, Simone de Beauvoir: Och vägen till det andra könet

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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