Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2021
Competition
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023
Grand Jury Prize
Winner
Ca' Foscari Young Jury Award
Winner
Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Award
Winner
Premio CinemaSarà Award - Special Mention
Winner
Competition
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2021
Jury Grand Prix
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
