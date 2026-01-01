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Filmography
Miriam Leone
Miriam Leone
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miriam Leone
Miriam Leone
Miriam Leone
Date of Birth
14 April 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Medici
(2016)
6.9
At War with Love
(2016)
6.8
La Dama Velata
(2015)
Filmography
6.7
The Things Left Unspoken
Le cose non dette
Drama
2026, Italy
5.4
Diabolik: Who Are You?
Diabolik: Chi sei?
Action, Crime, Detective
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
5.2
Diabolik: Ginko Attacks
Diabolik - Ginko all'attacco!
Action, Crime, Detective
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
5.7
Diabolik
Diabolik
Crime, Thriller
2021, Italy
Watch trailer
5.7
L'amore a domicilio
L'amore a domicilio
Comedy, Romantic
2019, Italy
6.1
Put Grandma in the Freezer
Metti la nonna in freezer
Comedy
2018, Italy
Watch trailer
7.8
Medici
Drama, Detective, History
2016, Italy
6.5
Sweet Dreams
Fai bei sogni
Romantic, Drama
2016, Italy / France
Show more
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