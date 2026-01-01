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Miriam Leone
Miriam Leone Miriam Leone
Kinoafisha Persons Miriam Leone

Miriam Leone

Miriam Leone

Date of Birth
14 April 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Medici 7.8
Medici (2016)
At War with Love 6.9
At War with Love (2016)
La Dama Velata 6.8
La Dama Velata (2015)

Filmography

The Things Left Unspoken 6.7
The Things Left Unspoken Le cose non dette
Drama 2026, Italy
Diabolik: Who Are You? 5.4
Diabolik: Who Are You? Diabolik: Chi sei?
Action, Crime, Detective 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Diabolik: Ginko Attacks 5.2
Diabolik: Ginko Attacks Diabolik - Ginko all'attacco!
Action, Crime, Detective 2022, Italy
Watch trailer
Diabolik 5.7
Diabolik Diabolik
Crime, Thriller 2021, Italy
Watch trailer
L'amore a domicilio 5.7
L'amore a domicilio L'amore a domicilio
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Italy
Put Grandma in the Freezer 6.1
Put Grandma in the Freezer Metti la nonna in freezer
Comedy 2018, Italy
Watch trailer
Medici 7.8
Medici
Drama, Detective, History 2016, Italy
Sweet Dreams 6.5
Sweet Dreams Fai bei sogni
Romantic, Drama 2016, Italy / France
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