Dearest Mum, I implore you, please don't leave me, have mercy, may light shine on you always, all your life close to me. Stay with me, I implore you, don't leave me, don't leave me. Stay with me, I implore you...

Massimo bambino Dearest Mum, I implore you, please don't leave me, have mercy, may light shine on you always, all your life close to me. Stay with me, I implore you, don't leave me, don't leave me. Stay with me, I implore you...

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.