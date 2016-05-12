Massimo's idyllic childhood is shattered by the death of his mother. Years later, he is forced to relive his traumatic past and compassionate doctor Elisa could help him open up and confront his childhood wounds.
Fai bei sogni, Sweet Dreams, Dulces sueños, Sladké Sny, Amaki jinsei, Belos Sonhos, Drøm søtt!, Fais de beaux rêves, Felices sueños, Feliços somnis, Minnen av min mamma, Muistoja äidistäni, Słodkich snów, Sonhos Cor-de-Rosa, Szép álmokat, Träum was Schönes, Träum was Schönes - Fai Bei Sogni, Όνειρα γλυκά, Приятных снов, Сладки сънища, 梦中人, 甘き人生, 祝你有個甜美的夢, Träume süß, 甜蜜假象
Film rating
6.5
Rate11 votes
6.5IMDb
Quotes
Massimo bambinoDearest Mum, I implore you, please don't leave me, have mercy, may light shine on you always, all your life close to me. Stay with me, I implore you, don't leave me, don't leave me. Stay with me, I implore you...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.