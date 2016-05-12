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Poster of Sweet Dreams
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Sweet Dreams
6.5

Sweet Dreams

, 2016
Fai bei sogni
Italy, France / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Sweet Dreams
6.5

Synopsis

Massimo's idyllic childhood is shattered by the death of his mother. Years later, he is forced to relive his traumatic past and compassionate doctor Elisa could help him open up and confront his childhood wounds.

Cast

Bérénice Bejo
Bérénice Bejo
Elisa
Valerio Mastandrea
Valerio Mastandrea
Massimo
Fabrizio Gifuni
Fabrizio Gifuni
Guido Caprino
Guido Caprino
Padre di Massimo
Ferdinando Vetere
Barbara Ronchi
Barbara Ronchi
Madre di Massimo
Nicolò Cabras
Massimo bambino
Dario Dal Pero
Massimo adolescente
Miriam Leone
Miriam Leone
Agnese
Pier Giorgio Bellocchio
Pier Giorgio Bellocchio
Desperado
Monica Piseddu
Arianna Scommegna
aunt
Director Marco Bellocchio
Writer Massimo Gramellini, Edoardo Albinati, Marco Bellocchio, Valia Santella
Composer Carlo Crivelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 4 May 2017
World premiere 12 May 2016
Release date
22 December 2016 Brazil
25 May 2017 Denmark
14 December 2016 France
17 August 2017 Germany
27 April 2017 Greece
10 November 2016 Italy
6 April 2017 Portugal
10 February 2017 Spain
Budget €5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,898,410
Production IBC Movie, Kavac Film, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Fai bei sogni, Sweet Dreams, Dulces sueños, Sladké Sny, Amaki jinsei, Belos Sonhos, Drøm søtt!, Fais de beaux rêves, Felices sueños, Feliços somnis, Minnen av min mamma, Muistoja äidistäni, Słodkich snów, Sonhos Cor-de-Rosa, Szép álmokat, Träum was Schönes, Träum was Schönes - Fai Bei Sogni, Όνειρα γλυκά, Приятных снов, Сладки сънища, 梦中人, 甘き人生, 祝你有個甜美的夢, Träume süß, 甜蜜假象

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Massimo bambino Dearest Mum, I implore you, please don't leave me, have mercy, may light shine on you always, all your life close to me. Stay with me, I implore you, don't leave me, don't leave me. Stay with me, I implore you...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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