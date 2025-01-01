Chloé Zhao

Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2020
Best Film
Winner
SIGNIS Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
Fair Play Cinema Award
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2015
Dramatic
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2020
People's Choice Award
Winner
TIFF Ebert Director Award
Winner
