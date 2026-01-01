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Katie McGrath
Katie McGrath Katie McGrath
Kinoafisha Persons Katie McGrath

Katie McGrath

Katie McGrath

Date of Birth
3 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Merlin 7.9
Merlin (2008)
Frontier 7.5
Frontier (2016)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 7.4
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Filmography

The Continental 7.1
The Continental
Action, Crime, 2023, USA
Secret Bridesmaids' Business 6.6
Secret Bridesmaids' Business
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, 2019, Australia
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 7.4
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Frontier 7.5
Frontier
Drama, Action, Adventure 2016, USA
Slasher 7.1
Slasher
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2016, Canada
Supergirl 6.4
Supergirl
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Jurassic World 7.3
Jurassic World Jurassic World
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
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W.E. 6.8
W.E. W.E.
Comedy, Romantic 2011, Great Britain
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