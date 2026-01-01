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Filmography
Katie McGrath
Katie McGrath
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie McGrath
Katie McGrath
Katie McGrath
Date of Birth
3 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Merlin
(2008)
7.5
Frontier
(2016)
7.4
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
(2017)
Filmography
7.1
The Continental
Action, Crime,
2023, USA
6.6
Secret Bridesmaids' Business
Drama, Romantic, Thriller,
2019, Australia
7.4
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Frontier
Drama, Action, Adventure
2016, USA
7.1
Slasher
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2016, Canada
6.4
Supergirl
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
7.3
Jurassic World
Jurassic World
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
W.E.
W.E.
Comedy, Romantic
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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