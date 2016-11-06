Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Frontier

Frontier (2016 - 2018)

Frontier 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Discovery Channel
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Frontier" tells the story of a brutal conflict between indigenous Canadians and English colonists over the fur trade market in 18th century North America. Hunter-trapper Declan Harp, with the support of the Cree tribe, dares to stand up against the monopolists. However, he not only wants to defend his rights but also seeks revenge for the death of his family. He is opposed by Lord Benton, the governor of the local lands, who is obsessed with suppressing the rebellion and capturing criminals. He sends one of his men to Harp's camp.
Creator
Rob Blackie
Peter Blackie
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Declan Harp
Alun Armstrong
Alun Armstrong Lord Archibald Benton
Rémy Girard
Rémy Girard Marquis de Beaumont
Michael Raymond-James
Michael Raymond-James Fortunato
8.7
10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Frontier - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 6 episodes
 
Frontier - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 6 episodes
 
Frontier - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 6 episodes
 
