The TV series "Frontier" tells the story of a brutal conflict between indigenous Canadians and English colonists over the fur trade market in 18th century North America. Hunter-trapper Declan Harp, with the support of the Cree tribe, dares to stand up against the monopolists. However, he not only wants to defend his rights but also seeks revenge for the death of his family. He is opposed by Lord Benton, the governor of the local lands, who is obsessed with suppressing the rebellion and capturing criminals. He sends one of his men to Harp's camp.

