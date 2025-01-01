Menu
Barry Jenkins
Awards
Awards and nominations of Barry Jenkins
Barry Jenkins
Awards
Awards and nominations of Barry Jenkins
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
International
Winner
International
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2018
Grolsch People's Choice Award
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2016
Platform Prize
Nominee
