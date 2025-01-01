Menu
Timothee Chalamet
Awards
Awards and nominations of Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet
Awards
Awards and nominations of Timothee Chalamet
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Actor
Nominee
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
