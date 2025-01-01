Menu
Awards and nominations of Norma Shearer

Norma Shearer
Awards and nominations of Norma Shearer
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1937 Academy Awards, USA 1937
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1935 Academy Awards, USA 1935
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1931 Academy Awards, USA 1931
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1938 Venice Film Festival 1938
Best Actress
Winner
