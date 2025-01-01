Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norma Shearer
Awards
Awards and nominations of Norma Shearer
Norma Shearer
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Norma Shearer
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1938
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree