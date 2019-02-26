Menu
Andreys Zhagars
Kinoafisha Persons Andreys Zhagars

Date of Birth
16 October 1958
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
26 February 2019
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Gelli and Nok 7.7
Gelli and Nok (1995)
Metsluiged 6.5
Metsluiged (1988)
The Pathfinder 6.1
The Pathfinder (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 3 Actor 3
Gelli and Nok 7.7
Gelli and Nok
Family 1995, Ukraine
Metsluiged 6.5
Metsluiged
Children's 1988, USSR
The Pathfinder 6.1
The Pathfinder
Romantic, Adventure 1987, USSR
Watch trailer
