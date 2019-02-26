Menu
Filmography
Andreys Zhagars
Andreys Zhagars
Andreys Zhagars
Date of Birth
16 October 1958
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
26 February 2019
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
7.7
Gelli and Nok
(1995)
6.5
Metsluiged
(1988)
6.1
The Pathfinder
(1987)
Filmography
7.7
Gelli and Nok
Gelli and Nok
Family
1995, Ukraine
6.5
Metsluiged
Metsluiged
Children's
1988, USSR
6.1
The Pathfinder
Sledopyt
Romantic, Adventure
1987, USSR
Watch trailer
