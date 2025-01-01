Menu
Dan Kwan
Awards and nominations of Dan Kwan
Dan Kwan
Awards and nominations of Dan Kwan
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Film
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2016
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Dramatic
Nominee
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2020
NEXT Innovator Award
Nominee
NEXT Innovator Award
Nominee
