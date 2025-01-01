Menu
Dan Kwan
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Winner
Winner
Winner
Winner
Winner
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2016
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
 Dramatic
Nominee
 Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2020
NEXT Innovator Award
Nominee
 NEXT Innovator Award
Nominee
