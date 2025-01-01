Menu
Josh O'Connor
Awards
Awards and nominations of Josh O'Connor
Josh O'Connor
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Josh O'Connor
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
