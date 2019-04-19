Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 8
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ramy

Ramy (2019 - …)

Ramy 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 12 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The series "Ramy" is a comedic drama about the challenging life of a Muslim in the heart of Western civilization. Ramy Hassan is an Egyptian millennial who has spent most of his life in America. He dreams of finding a modest and worthy girl who follows the traditions of his homeland, and he suffers from the prejudices of those around him because of his nationality and religion. The young man's heart holds a love for Egypt and yearns for his cultural roots, but modern life tempts him to give in to foolishness.
Cast Characters
Creator
Ryan Welch
Ari Katcher
Michael Chernus
Michael Chernus Michael
Hiam Abbass
Hiam Abbass Maysa Hassan
Omar Metwally
Omar Metwally Bin Khaled
Amr Vakid Farouk Hassan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

3.8
10 votes
8 IMDb
Seasons
Ramy - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Ramy - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 10 episodes
 
Ramy - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 10 episodes
 
