The series "Ramy" is a comedic drama about the challenging life of a Muslim in the heart of Western civilization. Ramy Hassan is an Egyptian millennial who has spent most of his life in America. He dreams of finding a modest and worthy girl who follows the traditions of his homeland, and he suffers from the prejudices of those around him because of his nationality and religion. The young man's heart holds a love for Egypt and yearns for his cultural roots, but modern life tempts him to give in to foolishness.

