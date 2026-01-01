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Loes Haverkort Loes Haverkort
Kinoafisha Persons Loes Haverkort

Loes Haverkort

Loes Haverkort

Date of Birth
19 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Little Gangster 7.0
The Little Gangster (2015)
Schneider vs. Bax 6.6
Schneider vs. Bax (2015)
iHostage 5.9
iHostage (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
iHostage 5.9
iHostage iHostage
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Schneider vs. Bax 6.6
Schneider vs. Bax Schneider vs. Bax
Thriller, Comedy 2015, Netherlands
Watch trailer
The Little Gangster 7
The Little Gangster De Boskampi's
Comedy, Family, Adventure 2015, Netherlands
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