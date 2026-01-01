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About
Filmography
Loes Haverkort
Loes Haverkort
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loes Haverkort
Loes Haverkort
Loes Haverkort
Date of Birth
19 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
The Little Gangster
(2015)
6.6
Schneider vs. Bax
(2015)
5.9
iHostage
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2015
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.9
iHostage
iHostage
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, Netherlands
Watch trailer
6.6
Schneider vs. Bax
Schneider vs. Bax
Thriller, Comedy
2015, Netherlands
Watch trailer
7
The Little Gangster
De Boskampi's
Comedy, Family, Adventure
2015, Netherlands
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