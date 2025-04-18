Menu
iHostage

iHostage

iHostage 18+
Synopsis

When a gunman enters an Apple Store in the heart of Amsterdam, the police face a delicate challenge to resolve the standoff. Inspired by true events.
iHostage - trailer
iHostage  trailer
Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 18 April 2025
World premiere 18 April 2025
Production Caviar Films, Horizon Film Amsterdam
Also known as
iHostage, iRehén, i人質危機, iRehine, iRukojmí, i人质危机, Túszdráma az Apple Store-ban, Заложник в магазине Apple, Заручник у магазині Apple
Director
Bobby Boermans
Cast
Marcel Hensema
Loes Haverkort
Louis Talpe
Matteo van der Grijn
Jasmine Sendar
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Interesting facts

The Bulgarian who was held hostage in real life has requested privacy and chosen to remain anonymous. The fictional character Ilian, played by Admir Sehovic, is given the actor's name as the character's first surname — Ilian Admir Petrov, as visible in his passport when he hands it over at the hotel check-in. Bulgarians have two surnames: the first is the father's name (so it could be Admir or Admirov, shared only by siblings), and the second is the family name, Petrov, shared by cousins and the extended family.

iHostage Trailer
