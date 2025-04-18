Film Reviews
No reviewsWrite review
The Bulgarian who was held hostage in real life has requested privacy and chosen to remain anonymous. The fictional character Ilian, played by Admir Sehovic, is given the actor's name as the character's first surname — Ilian Admir Petrov, as visible in his passport when he hands it over at the hotel check-in. Bulgarians have two surnames: the first is the father's name (so it could be Admir or Admirov, shared only by siblings), and the second is the family name, Petrov, shared by cousins and the extended family.