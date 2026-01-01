Menu
Marcel Hensema

Date of Birth
25 October 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Sphinx 7.1
Sphinx (2024)
The Heineken Kidnapping 6.8
The Heineken Kidnapping (2011)
iHostage 5.9
iHostage (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
iHostage 5.9
iHostage iHostage
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Sphinx 7.1
Sphinx
Drama, Thriller 2024, Netherlands
Spider in the Web 4.5
Spider in the Web Spider in the Web
Detective, Thriller 2019, Israel / Belgium / Great Britain
Dummie the Mummy and the Sphinx of Shakaba 5.6
Dummie the Mummy and the Sphinx of Shakaba Dummie de Mummie en de Sfinx van Shakaba
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2015, Netherlands
The Heineken Kidnapping 6.8
The Heineken Kidnapping De Heineken ontvoering
Thriller 2011, Netherlands
