Marcel Hensema
Marcel Hensema
Date of Birth
25 October 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.1
Sphinx
(2024)
6.8
The Heineken Kidnapping
(2011)
5.9
iHostage
(2025)
Filmography
5.9
iHostage
iHostage
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, Netherlands
Watch trailer
7.1
Sphinx
Drama, Thriller
2024, Netherlands
4.5
Spider in the Web
Spider in the Web
Detective, Thriller
2019, Israel / Belgium / Great Britain
5.6
Dummie the Mummy and the Sphinx of Shakaba
Dummie de Mummie en de Sfinx van Shakaba
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2015, Netherlands
6.8
The Heineken Kidnapping
De Heineken ontvoering
Thriller
2011, Netherlands
