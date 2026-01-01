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Kinoafisha Persons Alice Rohrwacher Awards

Awards and nominations of Alice Rohrwacher

Alice Rohrwacher
Awards and nominations of Alice Rohrwacher
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
 Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Best Screenplay
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2014 Cannes Film Festival 2014
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2023 Cannes Film Festival 2023
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2021 Cannes Film Festival 2021
Golden Eye
Nominee
 Golden Eye
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2011 Cannes Film Festival 2011
Golden Camera
Nominee
 C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2022 Toronto International Film Festival 2022
IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film
Nominee
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