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About
Filmography
Ewa Szykulska
Ewa Szykulska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ewa Szykulska
Ewa Szykulska
Ewa Szykulska
Date of Birth
11 September 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Vabank
(1981)
7.5
Forgotten Love
(2023)
7.4
Point of No Return
(1985)
Filmography
4.4
Uwierz w Mikołaja 2
Uwierz w Mikołaja 2
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
5.9
Uwierz w Mikolaja
Uwierz w Mikołaja
Comedy
2023, Poland
7.5
Forgotten Love
Znachor
Drama, Romantic
2023, Poland
6.4
Sexify
Drama, Comedy
2021, Poland
5.2
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe
Drama, War
2015, Russia
3.9
OUT OF LOVE
OUT OF LOVE
Drama
2011, Poland
5.3
Whisky c молоком
Whisky c молоком
Drama
2010, Russia / Poland
Watch trailer
6.3
Mother Teresa of Cats
Matka Teresa od kotów
Drama
2010, Poland
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