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Ewa Szykulska
Ewa Szykulska Ewa Szykulska
Kinoafisha Persons Ewa Szykulska

Ewa Szykulska

Ewa Szykulska

Date of Birth
11 September 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Vabank 7.9
Vabank (1981)
Forgotten Love 7.5
Forgotten Love (2023)
Point of No Return 7.4
Point of No Return (1985)

Filmography

Uwierz w Mikołaja 2 4.4
Uwierz w Mikołaja 2 Uwierz w Mikołaja 2
Comedy 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Uwierz w Mikolaja 5.9
Uwierz w Mikolaja Uwierz w Mikołaja
Comedy 2023, Poland
Forgotten Love 7.5
Forgotten Love Znachor
Drama, Romantic 2023, Poland
Sexify 6.4
Sexify
Drama, Comedy 2021, Poland
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe 5.2
V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe V dalyokom sorok pyatom... Vstrechi na Elbe
Drama, War 2015, Russia
3.9
OUT OF LOVE OUT OF LOVE
Drama 2011, Poland
Whisky c молоком 5.3
Whisky c молоком Whisky c молоком
Drama 2010, Russia / Poland
Watch trailer
Mother Teresa of Cats 6.3
Mother Teresa of Cats Matka Teresa od kotów
Drama 2010, Poland
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