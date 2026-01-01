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Filmography
Olaf Lubaszenko
Olaf Lubaszenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Olaf Lubaszenko
Olaf Lubaszenko
Olaf Lubaszenko
Date of Birth
6 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.8
Dekalog
(1989)
7.9
A Short Film About Love
(1988)
Tickets
7.6
Psy
(1992)
Filmography
6.5
Gorgeous!
Przepiekne!
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
5.7
Night Silence
Cisza nocna
Horror
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.2
Justice
Napad
Crime, Drama
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
4.9
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
W lesie dzis nie zasnie nikt
Horror
2020, Poland
4.8
Women of Mafia
Kobiety mafii
Action, Drama, Crime
2018, Poland
5.4
Gwiazdy
Gwiazdy
Drama, Sport
2017, Poland
7.6
Boys Don't Cry
Chlopaki nie placza
Comedy, Crime
2000, Poland
6.7
Killer 2
Kiler-ów 2-óch
Comedy, Crime
1999, Poland
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