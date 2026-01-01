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Olaf Lubaszenko
Olaf Lubaszenko Olaf Lubaszenko
Kinoafisha Persons Olaf Lubaszenko

Olaf Lubaszenko

Olaf Lubaszenko

Date of Birth
6 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Dekalog 8.8
Dekalog (1989)
A Short Film About Love 7.9
A Short Film About Love (1988)
Psy 7.6
Psy (1992)

Filmography

Gorgeous! 6.5
Gorgeous! Przepiekne!
Comedy 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Night Silence 5.7
Night Silence Cisza nocna
Horror 2024, Poland
Watch trailer
Tickets
Justice 6.2
Justice Napad
Crime, Drama 2024, Poland
Watch trailer
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 4.9
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight W lesie dzis nie zasnie nikt
Horror 2020, Poland
Women of Mafia 4.8
Women of Mafia Kobiety mafii
Action, Drama, Crime 2018, Poland
Gwiazdy 5.4
Gwiazdy Gwiazdy
Drama, Sport 2017, Poland
Boys Don't Cry 7.6
Boys Don't Cry Chlopaki nie placza
Comedy, Crime 2000, Poland
Killer 2 6.7
Killer 2 Kiler-ów 2-óch
Comedy, Crime 1999, Poland
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