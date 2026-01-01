Agnieszka Wiedlocha

Menu
Date of Birth
12 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Planeta Singli 6.8
Planeta Singli (2016)
Milosc jak miód 5.9
Milosc jak miód (2024)
Uwierz w Mikolaja 5.9
Uwierz w Mikolaja (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Uwierz w Mikołaja 2 4.3
Uwierz w Mikołaja 2
Comedy 2025, Poland
Milosc jak miód 5.9
Milosc jak miód
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Poland
Uwierz w Mikolaja 5.9
Uwierz w Mikolaja
Comedy 2023, Poland
Planeta Singli 2 5.7
Planeta Singli 2
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Poland
Kobieta sukcesu 4.6
Kobieta sukcesu
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Poland
Planeta Singli 6.8
Planeta Singli
Romantic, Comedy 2016, Poland
Siberian Exile 4.8
Siberian Exile
Romantic, Drama, History, War 2013, Poland
