Agnieszka Wiedlocha
Agnieszka Wiedlocha
Date of Birth
12 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Planeta Singli
(2016)
5.9
Milosc jak miód
(2024)
5.9
Uwierz w Mikolaja
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2018
2016
2013
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
4.3
Uwierz w Mikołaja 2
Uwierz w Mikołaja 2
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
5.9
Milosc jak miód
Milosc jak miód
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
5.9
Uwierz w Mikolaja
Uwierz w Mikołaja
Comedy
2023, Poland
5.7
Planeta Singli 2
Planeta Singli 2
Romantic, Comedy
2018, Poland
4.6
Kobieta sukcesu
Kobieta sukcesu
Romantic, Comedy
2018, Poland
6.8
Planeta Singli
Planeta singli
Romantic, Comedy
2016, Poland
4.8
Siberian Exile
Syberiada polska
Romantic, Drama, History, War
2013, Poland
