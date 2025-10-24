Menu
Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka
1 poster
Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka

Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka
Synopsis

A boy visiting his grandmother in Silesia discovers mining legends through his great-grandfather. With his friend, he seeks a magic silver coin to save his sister from a mythical water spirit.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 24 October 2025
Release date
24 October 2025 Poland
Production Domino Film, Centrum Technologii Audiowizualnych, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka
Director
Tomasz Jurkiewicz
Cast
Piotr Musianek
Barbara Gacek
Jakub Tomczyk
Olgierd Lukaszewicz
Dorota Pomykała
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
