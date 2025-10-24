Menu
Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka
Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka
Adventure
Family
Synopsis
A boy visiting his grandmother in Silesia discovers mining legends through his great-grandfather. With his friend, he seeks a magic silver coin to save his sister from a mythical water spirit.
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
24 October 2025
Release date
24 October 2025
Poland
Production
Domino Film, Centrum Technologii Audiowizualnych, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka
Director
Tomasz Jurkiewicz
Cast
Piotr Musianek
Barbara Gacek
Jakub Tomczyk
Olgierd Lukaszewicz
Dorota Pomykała
Film rating
0.0
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
