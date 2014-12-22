Menu
Krestnyy (2014 - 2014)

Крестный 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
TV channel ТВ Центр
Runtime 6 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

Former military doctor Ilya Alekhin is a gifted obstetrician. During the war in Kosovo, he was the only one who helped Serbian women give birth, becoming a godfather to their children. Even in peacetime, hundreds of women still rely on his assistance. Alekhin agrees to participate in a scientific-medical experiment with the goal of helping an unknown girl in a coma give birth. Unlike his ambitious colleagues who dream of winning the Nobel Prize, Alekhin does it not for fame and money. He only cares about the child who needs the help of a godfather.
Cast
Sergei Puskepalis
Sergei Puskepalis
Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Sergey Barkovsky
Sergey Barkovsky
Gennadiy Smirnov
Gennadiy Smirnov
Olga Lomonosova
Olga Lomonosova
Vladimir Koshevoy
Vladimir Koshevoy
Season 1
2014, 8 episodes
 
