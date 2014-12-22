Former military doctor Ilya Alekhin is a gifted obstetrician. During the war in Kosovo, he was the only one who helped Serbian women give birth, becoming a godfather to their children. Even in peacetime, hundreds of women still rely on his assistance. Alekhin agrees to participate in a scientific-medical experiment with the goal of helping an unknown girl in a coma give birth. Unlike his ambitious colleagues who dream of winning the Nobel Prize, Alekhin does it not for fame and money. He only cares about the child who needs the help of a godfather.

Expand