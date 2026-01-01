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Nada Šargin Nada Šargin
Kinoafisha Persons Nada Šargin

Nada Šargin

Nada Šargin

Date of Birth
19 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Kalup 7.9
Kalup (2020)
When Day Breaks 6.9
When Day Breaks (2012)
The Woman with a Broken Nose 6.9
The Woman with a Broken Nose (2010)

Filmography

Trail of the Beast 6.3
Trail of the Beast Trag divljaci
Drama, History, Thriller 2022, Serbia
Kalup 7.9
Kalup
Drama, Crime, 2020, Serbia
When Day Breaks 6.9
When Day Breaks Kad svane dan
Drama 2012, Serbia / France / Croatia
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The Woman with a Broken Nose 6.9
The Woman with a Broken Nose Zena sa slomljenim nosem
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2010, Germany / Serbia
Tears for Sale 6.9
Tears for Sale Čarlston za Ognjenku
Fantasy, Romantic 2008, Serbia
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