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About
Filmography
Nada Šargin
Nada Šargin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nada Šargin
Nada Šargin
Nada Šargin
Date of Birth
19 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Kalup
(2020)
6.9
When Day Breaks
(2012)
6.9
The Woman with a Broken Nose
(2010)
Filmography
6.3
Trail of the Beast
Trag divljaci
Drama, History, Thriller
2022, Serbia
7.9
Kalup
Drama, Crime,
2020, Serbia
6.9
When Day Breaks
Kad svane dan
Drama
2012, Serbia / France / Croatia
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6.9
The Woman with a Broken Nose
Zena sa slomljenim nosem
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2010, Germany / Serbia
6.9
Tears for Sale
Čarlston za Ognjenku
Fantasy, Romantic
2008, Serbia
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