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About
Filmography
Enver Gjokaj
Enver Gjokaj
Kinoafisha
Persons
Enver Gjokaj
Enver Gjokaj
Enver Gjokaj
Date of Birth
12 February 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
8.0
Lie to Me
(2009)
7.7
Dollhouse
(2009)
Filmography
6.1
Invasion
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, USA
6
Come and Find Me
Come and Find Me
Drama
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.4
Agent Carter
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
5.7
Lust for Love
Lust for Love
Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
7.5
Witches of East End
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2013, USA
7.4
Vegas
Drama
2012, USA
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