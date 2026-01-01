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Enver Gjokaj Enver Gjokaj
Kinoafisha Persons Enver Gjokaj

Enver Gjokaj

Enver Gjokaj

Date of Birth
12 February 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
Lie to Me 8.0
Lie to Me (2009)
Dollhouse 7.7
Dollhouse (2009)

Filmography

Invasion 6.1
Invasion
Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
NCIS: Hawaiʻi 6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
Drama, Action, Crime 2021, USA
Come and Find Me 6
Come and Find Me Come and Find Me
Drama 2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Agent Carter 7.4
Agent Carter
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Lust for Love 5.7
Lust for Love Lust for Love
Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 7.6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Witches of East End 7.5
Witches of East End
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2013, USA
Vegas 7.4
Vegas
Drama 2012, USA
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