Witches of East End poster
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Witches of East End

Witches of East End (2013 - 2014)

Witches of East End 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Lifetime
Runtime 23 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series is based on the bestseller by Melissa de la Cruz. The story revolves around the members of the mysterious Beauchamp family, who live in the provincial town of East End by the sea. Joanna Beauchamp is a painter, one of her daughters, Freya, works at a bar, and the other, shy Ingrid, works at the library. Each of them possesses magical abilities that are passed down through the women of their lineage from generation to generation. However, the heroines do not immediately realize the power they possess.
Christian Cooke Frederick Beauchamp
Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan Freya Beauchamp
Julia Ormond
Julia Ormond Joanna Beauchamp
Reychel Boston Ingrid Beauchamp
Mädchen Amick
Mädchen Amick Wendy Beauchamp
Eric Winter
Eric Winter Dash Gardiner
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Witches of East End - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 10 episodes
 
Witches of East End - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 13 episodes
 
