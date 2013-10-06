The series is based on the bestseller by Melissa de la Cruz. The story revolves around the members of the mysterious Beauchamp family, who live in the provincial town of East End by the sea. Joanna Beauchamp is a painter, one of her daughters, Freya, works at a bar, and the other, shy Ingrid, works at the library. Each of them possesses magical abilities that are passed down through the women of their lineage from generation to generation. However, the heroines do not immediately realize the power they possess.

