Marina Squerciati
Marina Squerciati
Date of Birth
30 April 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Chicago P.D.
(2014)
7.3
Marshall
(2017)
7.0
A Walk Among the Tombstones
(2014)
Filmography
Actress
5
7.3
Marshall
Marshall
Biography, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
7
A Walk Among the Tombstones
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Drama, Crime, Action
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Sparks
Sparks
Thriller, Action
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Frances Ha
Frances Ha
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
