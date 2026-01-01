Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marina Squerciati
Marina Squerciati Marina Squerciati
Kinoafisha Persons Marina Squerciati

Marina Squerciati

Marina Squerciati

Date of Birth
30 April 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D. (2014)
Marshall 7.3
Marshall (2017)
A Walk Among the Tombstones 7.0
A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Marshall 7.3
Marshall Marshall
Biography, Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
A Walk Among the Tombstones 7
A Walk Among the Tombstones A Walk Among the Tombstones
Drama, Crime, Action 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Sparks 5.1
Sparks Sparks
Thriller, Action 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Frances Ha 6.6
Frances Ha Frances Ha
Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more