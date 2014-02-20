Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Sparks. Trailer
Sparks. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 20 February 2014
Sparks
– A masked vigilante who discovers the dark side to heroism. Going after the nation's most notorious super criminal leaves Sparks' life and reputation in ruins.
Expand
Share trailer
5.1
Sparks
Thriller, Action, 2013, USA
00:46
Pervyy na Olimpe
teaser-trailer
02:39
Moment istiny
первый trailer
02:24
I Know What You Did Last Summer
trailer in russian
01:16
Never Let Go
trailer in russian
01:50
Kolbasa
trailer
01:44
Buratino
основной trailer
01:15
Levsha
trailer
01:12
Alisa v Strane Chudes
teaser-trailer
00:40
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
teaser
01:42
Semeynoe schaste
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree