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Antony Starr
Antony Starr Antony Starr
Kinoafisha Persons Antony Starr

Antony Starr

Antony Starr

Date of Birth
25 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Boys 8.7
The Boys (2019)
Banshee Origins 8.3
Banshee Origins (2013)
The Covenant 8.2
The Covenant (2023)

Filmography

G20 5.2
G20 G20
Action, Thriller 2025, USA
Gen V 7.5
Gen V
Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2023, USA
The Covenant 8.2
The Covenant Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, Great Britain / Spain
Watch trailer
Cobweb 6.4
Cobweb Cobweb
Horror, Thriller 2023, Bulgaria / USA
Watch trailer
The Boys Presents: Diabolical 6.6
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Sci-Fi, 2022, USA
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun 7.6
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun
Comedy 2020, USA
The Boys 8.7
The Boys
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Banshee Origins 8.3
Banshee Origins
Drama, 2013, USA
Show more
News about Antony Starr’s private life
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