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Antony Starr
Antony Starr
Kinoafisha
Persons
Antony Starr
Antony Starr
Antony Starr
Date of Birth
25 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.7
The Boys
(2019)
8.3
Banshee Origins
(2013)
8.2
The Covenant
(2023)
Filmography
5.2
G20
G20
Action, Thriller
2025, USA
7.5
Gen V
Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2023, USA
8.2
The Covenant
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime
2023, Great Britain / Spain
Watch trailer
6.4
Cobweb
Cobweb
Horror, Thriller
2023, Bulgaria / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Sci-Fi,
2022, USA
7.6
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun
Comedy
2020, USA
8.7
The Boys
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
8.3
Banshee Origins
Drama,
2013, USA
Show more
News about Antony Starr’s private life
'Viola Davis as You’ve Never Seen Her': The President Fights Back in Amazon's Explosive 'G20'
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