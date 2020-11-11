Menu
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun (2020 - 2020)

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 20 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute

"Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun" is a multi-episode comedy sketch show distributed by the streaming platform Netflix. The show revolves around the well-known Australian comedy trio, who go by the name Aunty Donna. The team consists of Michael Samuel Bonanno, Zachary Ryan, and Broden Kelly. After years of touring the world, they finally got their own show at the end of last year. In each new episode, they transform into unexpected characters and find themselves in completely wild and absurd situations.
Cast
Karan Soni
Karan Soni
Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid
Scott Aukerman
Scott Aukerman
Mark Samual Bonanno
Broden Kelly
Zachary Ruane
List of 2020 American series List of 2020 American series

7.9 IMDb
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
