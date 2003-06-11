Menu
Amon Kabe
Amon Kabe
Date of Birth
11 June 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
8.1
Ookami Kodomo no Ame to Yuki
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Anime
Fantasy
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
8.1
Ookami Kodomo no Ame to Yuki
Ookami Kodomo no Ame to Yuki
Fantasy, Animation, Anime
2012, Japan
Watch trailer
