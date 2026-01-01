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Megumi Hayashibara
Megumi Hayashibara Megumi Hayashibara
Kinoafisha Persons Megumi Hayashibara

Megumi Hayashibara

Megumi Hayashibara

Date of Birth
30 May 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Height
155 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Action heroine, Voice actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Shin seiki evangerion 8.9
Shin seiki evangerion (1995)
Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop (1998)
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 8.4
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (2002)

Filmography

Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway 6.4
Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway Meitantei Konan Haiwei no Datenshi
Action, Animation, Crime 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Lazarus 6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi 2025, Japan
Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback 7
Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback
Action, Animation, Detective 2025, Japan
Ranma ½ 7.9
Ranma ½
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram 7.4
Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram Meitantei Konan Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube
Animation, Detective, Romantic, Anime 2024, Japan
Detective Conan: Episode of Ai Haibara — Black Iron Mystery Train 6.9
Detective Conan: Episode of Ai Haibara — Black Iron Mystery Train Detective Conan Haibara Aimonogatari Black Iron Mystery Train
Action, Animation, Crime, Anime 2023, Japan
Sailor Moon Cosmos 7.4
Sailor Moon Cosmos Gekijoban Bishojo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, Japan
Baki Hanma 6.8
Baki Hanma
Drama, Action, Anime 2021, Japan
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