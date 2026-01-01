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Filmography
Megumi Hayashibara
Megumi Hayashibara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Megumi Hayashibara
Megumi Hayashibara
Megumi Hayashibara
Date of Birth
30 May 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Height
155 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Voice actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.9
Shin seiki evangerion
(1995)
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
(1998)
8.4
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
(2002)
Filmography
6.4
Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway
Meitantei Konan Haiwei no Datenshi
Action, Animation, Crime
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi
2025, Japan
7
Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback
Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback
Action, Animation, Detective
2025, Japan
7.9
Ranma ½
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
7.4
Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram
Meitantei Konan Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube
Animation, Detective, Romantic, Anime
2024, Japan
6.9
Detective Conan: Episode of Ai Haibara — Black Iron Mystery Train
Detective Conan Haibara Aimonogatari Black Iron Mystery Train
Action, Animation, Crime, Anime
2023, Japan
7.4
Sailor Moon Cosmos
Gekijoban Bishojo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, Japan
6.8
Baki Hanma
Drama, Action, Anime
2021, Japan
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