Katey Sagal
Persons
Katey Sagal
Awards
Awards and nominations of Katey Sagal
Katey Sagal
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Katey Sagal
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
