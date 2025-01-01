Menu
Katey Sagal Awards

Awards and nominations of Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal
Awards and nominations of Katey Sagal
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
