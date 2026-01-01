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Miranda Bailey Miranda Bailey
Kinoafisha Persons Miranda Bailey

Miranda Bailey

Miranda Bailey

Date of Birth
30 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Spinning Plates 7.1
Spinning Plates (2012)
The Diary of a Teenage Girl 6.9
The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)
Swiss Army Man 6.8
Swiss Army Man (2016)

Filmography

Body at Brighton Rock 4.9
Body at Brighton Rock Body at Brighton Rock
Thriller 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Being Frank 6.2
Being Frank You Can Choose Your Family
Comedy 2018, USA
I Do... Until I Don't 4.3
I Do... Until I Don't I Do... Until I Don't
Comedy 2017, USA
Swiss Army Man 6.8
Swiss Army Man Swiss Army Man
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Norman 6.1
Norman Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
Thriller, Drama 2016, Israel / USA
Don't Think Twice 6.7
Don't Think Twice Don't Think Twice
Comedy, Drama 2016, USA
The Diary of a Teenage Girl 6.9
The Diary of a Teenage Girl The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Romantic, Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Time Out of Mind 6.6
Time Out of Mind Time Out of Mind
Drama 2014, USA
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