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Filmography
Miranda Bailey
Miranda Bailey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miranda Bailey
Miranda Bailey
Miranda Bailey
Date of Birth
30 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Spinning Plates
(2012)
6.9
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
(2015)
6.8
Swiss Army Man
(2016)
Filmography
4.9
Body at Brighton Rock
Body at Brighton Rock
Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Being Frank
You Can Choose Your Family
Comedy
2018, USA
4.3
I Do... Until I Don't
I Do... Until I Don't
Comedy
2017, USA
6.8
Swiss Army Man
Swiss Army Man
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Norman
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
Thriller, Drama
2016, Israel / USA
6.7
Don't Think Twice
Don't Think Twice
Comedy, Drama
2016, USA
6.9
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Romantic, Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Time Out of Mind
Time Out of Mind
Drama
2014, USA
Show more
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