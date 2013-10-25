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Poster of Spinning Plates
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Spinning Plates
7.1

Spinning Plates

, 2012
Spinning Plates
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Spinning Plates
7.1

Synopsis

A documentary about three unique restaurants and their respective owners.

Cast

Grant Achatz
Cindy Breitbach
Self
Mike Breitbach
Self
Thomas Keller
Francisco Martinez
Self
Gabby Martinez
Self
Christian Seel
Self
Director Joseph Levy
Writer Joseph Levy
Composer Edward Shearmur
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 25 October 2013
Release date
25 October 2013 USA
Worldwide Gross $124,856
Production Chaos Theory Entertainment, Ambush Entertainment
Also known as
Spinning Plates, Вращающиеся тарелки

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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