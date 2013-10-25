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7.1
Kinoafisha
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Spinning Plates
7.1
Spinning Plates
, 2012
Spinning Plates
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
A documentary about three unique restaurants and their respective owners.
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Cast
Grant Achatz
Cindy Breitbach
Self
Mike Breitbach
Self
Thomas Keller
Francisco Martinez
Self
Gabby Martinez
Self
Christian Seel
Self
Director
Joseph Levy
Writer
Joseph Levy
Composer
Edward Shearmur
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
25 October 2013
Release date
25 October 2013
USA
Worldwide Gross
$124,856
Production
Chaos Theory Entertainment, Ambush Entertainment
Also known as
Spinning Plates, Вращающиеся тарелки
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
15
votes
7.1
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
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